Overturned tractor trailer spills more than 40k pounds of frozen chicken
Investigators with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are looking into what caused the truck to overturn.
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A tractor trailer overturned on I-40 in Roane County Thursday night, according to Mark Nagi, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
“An overturned commercial vehicle has spilled approximately 42,600 pounds of frozen chicken,” Nagi said.
The crash closed one lane of traffic on the westbound and eastbound sides of I-40 near the Harriman exit, according to Nagi. Investigators with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were looking into what caused the tractor trailer to overturn.
