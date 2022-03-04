Advertisement

Overturned tractor trailer spills more than 40k pounds of frozen chicken

Investigators with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are looking into what caused the truck to overturn.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A tractor trailer overturned on I-40 in Roane County Thursday night, according to Mark Nagi, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

“An overturned commercial vehicle has spilled approximately 42,600 pounds of frozen chicken,” Nagi said.

The crash closed one lane of traffic on the westbound and eastbound sides of I-40 near the Harriman exit, according to Nagi. Investigators with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were looking into what caused the tractor trailer to overturn.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janiya Neal
Knoxville police locate missing 3-year-old, found by citizen
Farragut High School’s Athletic Director, Donald Dodgen, shared the first appeal was denied by...
Three-on-three play for Farragut and William Blount following incident
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
TSSAA responds to fight at Farragut-William Blount basketball game
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game

Latest News

Volodymyr and Tatyana Tsyopukh have nearly 40 family members who are in Eastern Europe as the...
East Tennessee families plea for help as loved ones flee Ukraine
One student was arrested after they made threats to shoot people and use a bomb at the school...
Police arrest student following bomb threat at Oak Ridge Secret City Academy
Knoxville Man's Cousin Helps Ukrainians Escape
Knoxville Man's Cousin Helps Ukrainians Escape
Old Navy has new options for spring in the store right now.
Spring fashions have arrived at Tanger Outlets
Knoxville rabbi’s cousin helps hundreds escape Ukraine amid invasion
Knoxville rabbi’s cousin saves more than 100 children from Ukraine