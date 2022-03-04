Advertisement

Police arrest student following bomb threat at Oak Ridge Secret City Academy

One student was arrested after they made threats to shoot people and use a bomb at the school Friday, according to officials with the District Attorney General’s Office.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One student was taken into custody following threats of mass violence made against a city of Oak Ridge school, according to District Attorney General Dave Clark.

The Oak Ridge Secret City Academy student made verbal threats about shooting people and using a bomb at the school Friday, according to Clark.

“A Juvenile Court Petition was filed with the Anderson County Juvenile Court in Clinton this afternoon against the juvenile accused of making the threats,” Clark said. “The juvenile has been charged with Terrorism, Threat of Mass Violence on School Property and False Report.”

No explosive devices were found and no one was injured, according to Clark.

The school was placed on a brief lockdown while they investigated the situation.

“I am saddened to have to repeat the message that making threats directed at our schools, children or staff will not be tolerated,” Clark said. “This is a very serious matter and all of those involved in educating our children or safeguarding the educational environment will respond accordingly. Making such threats isn’t funny and the experience for those making threats isn’t going to be fun.”

Three other students were charged earlier this week with similar offenses from two separate incidents, according to Clark.

The student’s detention hearing for Friday’s incident may be as early as next week.

