From record warmth to a major drop-off in one week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Can’t beat this weather and the warmth and sun rolls on for another day. We have more heat Sunday and Monday, as well, but more clouds.

Rains returns Monday evening, and we’ll even hear some downpours. A massive drop in temps comes next weekend - so don’t plant flowers yet.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There is still haze and some upper-level smoke, from multiple prescribed burns in the Deep South. For the *most part* this is not the air we’re actually breathing in, but it sure is noticeable. A thin layer of ice clouds moves in tonight, and we are much milder. Lows range from the middle to upper 40s.

We should have good sunshine Saturday, with the bonus of some high clouds. Rain trends very, very rare, and it’s actually less humid than Friday. Dew points are in the 40s instead of the low 50s.

The high temp we have forecasted is 79 degrees, which would break the existing record high! We get that warm because of the intense gusts late afternoon. Winds go from the southeast to the south. Gusts will top 30 mph for many during Saturday afternoon.

There’s a small - but not zero - chance of rain Sunday. Most of that is McCreary, Wayne, Fentress, and Scott County, meaning the NW corner of our region. The rest of us are still very warm and still breezy.

LOOKING AHEAD

There are a few morning showers Monday, which could suppress our highs, but only marginally. We’re still well into the 70s early afternoon, before the week’s best chances of rain are here. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are here for the later evening commuters, with the peak by midnight. Rain scoots out of here Tuesday, with temps 15-20 degrees colder. There’s a few brief windows of sunshine Tuesday afternoon.

The rain chance is climbing in the Valley and Smokies during the day Wednesday. Since this is speeding up to Wednesday, Thursday looks drier.

There’s a small third system this week, on the knife edge of Arctic air. Should be in and out with a hint of light and cold rain. Saturday is sharply colder, nearly a 20 degree drop from Friday to Saturday.

