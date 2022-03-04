Season comes to an end for Webb and Catholic girls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A great season for both the Knoxville Webb and Knoxville Catholic girls has unfortunately come to an end in Cookeville.

Catholic tipped things off at noon Thursday against Ensworth in the first semi-final of the state tournament. The Lady Irish took the early 2-0 lead but relinquished that lead just under a minute after they scored and it was all Ensworth from there. Catholic was able to hold on and be down a possession at the end of the first period, but the tide quickly switched to the Tigers. The second quarter was all Ensworth as they held the Fighting Irish to just 8-points, going up by 14 to end the first half.

Despite a 20-point day from Sydney Mains, the Fighting Irish could not get much going from the floor. The team shot just 6% from three point range and 29% overall from the field hitting 13 of their 45 shots. The Irish have 13 girls returning to the team next season as Ella Renfree graduates this spring. The final from Cookville, Tigers 65 - Fighting Irish 43.

The next game at Tennessee Tech saw Knoxville Webb take on the Lipscomb Academy Bison. Webb would take the an early 10-2 lead over the Bison, but the Spartans would not hit another bucket until the 5:50 mark of the second quarter; a drought spanning nearly nine minutes. Despite this cold streak, the Spartans would be deadlocked at 18 with the Bison going into halftime.

From there the Spartans would take a quick four-point lead, but would also see that lead disappear as the Bison took control of the game. Lipscomb would go up by as much as 10 in the fourth quarter before ultimately taking the win to advance to the final against Ensworth by a score of 47-37. The Spartans are losing four seniors this year but have some players to fill those rolls coming up next season.

