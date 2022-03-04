Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for someone to “take out” Putin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham called for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assassination on Fox News Thursday night. The call to action follows Russia’s ongoing invasion in Ukraine.

Putin began the invasion on Feb. 24, which has since escalated dramatically as the world watches. Just Friday, Russian forces took a Ukrainian nuclear plant, the largest in Europe. In response to the war, NATO countries, including the United States, have implemented various trade and travel sanctions on Russia and the Russian oligarchy.

Sen. Graham went on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program Thursday, where he called for a Russian citizen to put a final end to the Putin presidency. “The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” Graham said. “Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?”

Graham followed up his Fox News appearance with several tweets confirming what he said, saying “Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.