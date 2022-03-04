Advertisement

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office introduces new K9 puppy

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced a new member of their team Friday: Pepper the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Specialist.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced a new member of their team Friday: Pepper the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Specialist.

Pepper is a K9 unit that will work with Corporal Biggs to help in explosive emergencies. The office posted on Facebook to celebrate Pepper, saying “We are so glad to have you sweet girl, and welcome to the family!”

