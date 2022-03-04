Sevier County Sheriff’s Office introduces new K9 puppy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced a new member of their team Friday: Pepper the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Specialist.

Pepper is a K9 unit that will work with Corporal Biggs to help in explosive emergencies. The office posted on Facebook to celebrate Pepper, saying “We are so glad to have you sweet girl, and welcome to the family!”

