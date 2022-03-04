Advertisement

Spring fashions have arrived at Tanger Outlets

Tanger has options to help you stay in style and save money.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tanger Outlets in Sevierville has transitioned from winter fashions to spring and the stores have options and savings for mom, dad, kids and really the whole family.

Bright colors of spring are back at the more than 100 stores that make up the Tanger Outlets.

“Spring items are quickly arriving into our stores which is really great. All of the fun colors that are coming out for this spring. You’ve got lots of kinds of purple colors you’ll be seeing a lot this spring,” said Ally French with Tanger Outlets Sevierville. “Our Simply Southern collection is quickly coming in for the spring.”

Crocs is always a favorite amongst shoppers at the center. For spring, layers is in.

“Right now we have lots of layers going on and Old Navy florals is a great pattern that we have going on. Of course a white denim jacket is always popular especially with it being cool a little bit in the mornings. You can take those off later in the in the day. Lots of ruffles patterns with florals your hats are always popular,” added French.

Crocs are a popular item people seek out at Tanger Outlets Sevierville.
Crocs are a popular item people seek out at Tanger Outlets Sevierville.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

