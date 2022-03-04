Advertisement

Three-on-three play for Farragut and William Blount following incident

Farragut High School’s Athletic Director, Donald Dodgen, shared the first appeal over the unsportsmanlike conduct incident was denied by the TSSAA, but the second appeal was approved.
By Savannah Smith and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Farragut officials confirmed they will play 3-on-3 against William Blount Friday at 5 p.m. to carry out the final 1:38 of the game that stopped due to an altercation between players on both sides.

Farragut High School’s Athletic Director, Donald Dodgen, said their appeal over the unsportsmanlike incident that occurred during the regional semifinal game between Farragut High School and William Blount High School boys’ basketball teams Tuesday night was granted.

Dodgen shared the first appeal was denied by the TSSAA, but the second one was approved.

Both schools could choose to proceed with of the following options, according to the TSSAA:

However, due to the suspensions from the TSSAA’s response to the incident, the players that were ejected are still required to sit out the next two games in accordance to the TSSAA bylaws. Farragut High School filed an additional appeal to un-suspend all players by the time sectional play begins, if they move on to the next game.

Before the altercation, Farragut was leading 63-50. No spectators are allowed in the gym.

The winner will move on to the 2-4A Region Championship against Bearden High School.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

