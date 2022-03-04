Tips for parents on explaining the war to children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The past two years have been unusual for most if not all of us, and with the recent news of war in Ukraine, some kids developed fear or difficulty understanding it all.

Licensed clinical social worker and registered play therapist supervisor Rachel Ross encouraged parents to introduce the topic in an age-appropriate way instead of avoiding the conversation altogether.

“Acknowledging that people fight. That’s a concept that they would understand especially younger, and as they grow older you can talk about how countries fight in different ways or that kind of thing,” shared Ross.

She said it’s good to let children know you are there for them, even if you don’t have all of the answers.

“Say ‘that’s a really good question. Let me think about that cause I want to have the right answer for you and I’ll get back to you.’ I think that buys you some time if they ask questions that you are not really prepared to answer, and It gives you time to think about the information and how you want to give that to your child,” shared Ross.

If your child isn’t mentioning the war, Brad Watts, a licensed counselor with Childhelp, said it’s important to watch out for changes like increased irritability and other cues and signs of anxiety.

“Look for like stomach ache problems, sleeping, changes in appetite. Clue into those and if you see some of those, don’t be afraid to get mental health professionals involved and to also let your kids know that you’re there to talk to them,” said Watts.

He also suggested teenagers create healthy boundaries when it comes to social media.

“You know that can heighten anxiety, so help them to kind of disconnect from that and point them towards reputable news sources away from Tik Tok and other social media sites that can be problematic and just kind of monitor,” shared Watts.

If parents would like more tips on how to start this conversation or find out other helpful resources for kids and teens, you can learn more by reaching out to Childhelp’s 24/7 National Child Abuse Hotline number at 1-800-4 A CHILD 1-800-422-4453.

Watts said the hotline helps with other issues outside of child abuse.

