University of Tennessee Police seeing increase in catalytic converter thefts
he University of Tennessee Police Department has been investigating a rise in catalytic converter thefts over the past month.
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Police Department has been investigating a rise in catalytic converter thefts over the past month, department officials told WVLT News.
UTPD personnel said that the thieves are targeting Honda and Toyota models, and site a rise in metal prices as motivation for the thefts. Most of the thefts occurred in surface parking lots, UTPD representatives said.
The department also offered some tips to stay safe:
- Park in a well-lit areas or lots
- Park close to building entrances, sidewalks or near roadways where your vehicle is more visible to the public
- Park in a garage if possible
- Check on your vehicle more frequently
- Report suspicious activity or people to police
Those that experience a crime on campus, including a catalytic converter theft, should call 865-974-3114.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.