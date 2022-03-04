University of Tennessee Police seeing increase in catalytic converter thefts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Police Department has been investigating a rise in catalytic converter thefts over the past month, department officials told WVLT News.

UTPD personnel said that the thieves are targeting Honda and Toyota models, and site a rise in metal prices as motivation for the thefts. Most of the thefts occurred in surface parking lots, UTPD representatives said.

The department also offered some tips to stay safe:

Park in a well-lit areas or lots

Park close to building entrances, sidewalks or near roadways where your vehicle is more visible to the public

Park in a garage if possible

Check on your vehicle more frequently

Report suspicious activity or people to police

Those that experience a crime on campus, including a catalytic converter theft, should call 865-974-3114.

