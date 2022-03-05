17 Lady Vols Down Dartmouth, UVA To Open Tennessee Invite

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 17th-ranked Lady Vol softball team opened its home tournament with a pair of wins on Friday, run-ruling Dartmouth, 8-0, and fighting back to take down Virginia, 7-5, to open the Tennessee Invitational. Tennessee’s offense hit .400 as a team on the day with 10 extra-base hits en route to the doubleheader sweep.

Sophomore right fielder Rylie West led the Lady Vols with four hits, including a solo home run against the Big Green and an RBI triple against the Cavaliers.

Game 1 - No. 17 Tennessee 8, Dartmouth 0 (5 Inn.)

Tennessee opened its home tournament with a run-rule triumph over Dartmouth, topping the Big Green 8-0 in five innings Friday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Sophomore Bailey McCachren went the distance in the circle and spun a one-hitter to earn her second win of the 2022 campaign. The Lady Vol righty tossed five complete and picked up a pair of strikeouts on the way to her third career complete game shutout.

Game 2 - No. 17 Tennessee 7, Virginia 5

The Lady Vols used timely hitting to pile runs on in the middle innings and claim a 7-5 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers to round out Friday’s action at the Tennessee Invitational. Graduate pitcher Erin Edmoundson earned her seventh win of the 2022 campaign, tossing 4.2 innings of relief with one earned run and a strikeout.

Senior Ashley Rogers entered the circle in the sixth and closed out the final 1.1 frames with no hits allowed, dealing back-to-back strikeouts to end the game and collect her third save on the season.

The Lady Vols added three runs to their lead in the fourth on back-to-back extra-base hits by Ayala and West. Ayala smashed a double off the wall in left center that scored a pair of runs before West brought her in on a triple to the right field corner to make it a 7-4 lead in favor of the Big Orange.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols close out the round robin portion of the Tennessee Invitational against South Alabama, with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. From there, the tournament will enter a bracket play format. The No. 1 and 4 seeds will play at 3 p.m., followed by the No. 2 and 3 seeds at 5:30.

