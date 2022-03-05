Advertisement

Another warm day Sunday ahead of a First Alert Weather Day Monday

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a cold front Monday bringing gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain.
By Paige Noël
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday is another warm and windy day! Enjoy it because a cold front arrives Monday bringing us the chance for a few stronger storms which is why we heave WVLT First Alert Weather DAy

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we’ll see those partly cloudy skies with temperatures only dropping to near 58 degrees.

It’ll be a warm start Sunday with highs getting back to near 77 degrees. It’ll still be a breezy day with winds gusting up to 30 mph. A few sprinkles are possible, mainly towards the Plateau. Some pockets of heavy rainfall are possible in southeastern Kentucky. Those heavier showers should stay way north of the KY/TN line.

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front arrives Monday bringing gusty winds, rain, and a cool down. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to the chance for a few stronger storms, pockets of heavy rain, and those gusty winds. Straight-line wind damage is the main concern with winds gusting up to 50 mph at times. This line of storms will move in around noon along the Plateau, push into the valley around 3 p.m., and then into the foothills and mountains around 5 p.m. This could create some travel issues for that early evening commute. We’ll get about 0.5″ to 1″ of rain but could see some higher totals in those thunderstorms.

First Alert Monday Afternoon
First Alert Monday Afternoon(WVLT)

We’ll go from the low 70s Monday to the upper 50s by Tuesday. Spotty to scattered rain chances are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures get back into the 60s by the end of the week with another cold front arriving cooling us way down by next weekend. Spotty rain to snow is possible Saturday morning with highs dropping into the 40s!

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

