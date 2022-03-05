Benefit concert planned to help Sevier Co. children entering foster care

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spring concert tradition in Sevier County is back for a 17th year to raise money for a local nonprofit.

17th Annual Jimbo Whaley & Friends will benefit the Isaiah 117 House in Sevierville. This year several special guests will be a part of the show.

“You know, the 17th annual Jimbo Whaley & Friends will be on March 26 at the Country Tonite Theater. I can’t believe I’ve got to do it for 17 years now,” said Whaley. “We’re going to have something for everyone. We’re going to have different genres of music, different kinds of music, different musicians. We’ve got the five-time National Banjo Champion, and Hall of Fame member Gary ‘Biscuit’ Davis will be there that not on the banjo, the Dollywood favorite entertainer Roger Helton will be there.”

Whaley said tickets are selling fast, and when 1500 are sold out, there won’t be anymore.

This year the show benefits Isaiah 117 House, which is new to Sevierville.

“Isaiah 117 House is a temporary home for children who are entering foster care, and our main mission is lavish love. And when a child enters foster care, they should have a moment to be lavishly loved on in a home environment instead of a DCS office,” said Mallory Griffin. We actually just received our certificate of occupancy. And so, in about eight weeks, we hope to cut a ribbon, and kiddos here in Sevier County will come to an Isaiah 117 house instead of the Department of Children’s Service Office when they’re removed from their family.

Tickets are available on the Jimbo Whaley website. The concert is at 7:00 p.m. on March 26 at Country Tonite in Pigeon Forge.

www.jimbowhaley.com (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

