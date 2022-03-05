Advertisement

DA: Man sentenced to 25 years for having meth on school grounds

Michael Robert Quinn, 38, reportedly possessed over 20 grams of meth in an elementary school parking lot.
Michael Robert Quinn, 38.
Michael Robert Quinn, 38.(DA Charme Allen's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 38-year-old man will spend the next 25 years behind bars for possessing twenty grams of meth in an elementary school park lot, according to District Attorney Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit.

Michael Robert Quinn was convicted of possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine in a Drug-Free School Zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, and failure to provide proof of insurance. He was sentenced to twenty-five years in prison without the possibility of parole by Judge Steve Sword.

In Nov. 2019, police reportedly observed Quinn’s truck in the parking lot of Pleasant Ridge Elementary School. Shortly after, he was pulled over and arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers for driving on a suspended license and an outstanding warrant, officials said.

During the arrest, a K-9 officer alerted to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle. The officers allegedly searched the truck and located a total of 20 grams of methamphetamine in four separate bags, a digital pocket scale and two cell phones.

Investigators testified that the officers obtained a search warrant of the two cell phones and found several messages proving Quinn had an intent to sell the drugs.

“The lengthy sentence, in this case, should deter dealers from bringing drugs around the children of our community,” said DA Charme Allen.

According to Allen, Quinn had eleven prior felony convictions for violent, property and drug dealing offenses.

