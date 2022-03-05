Advertisement

Gas prices continue to rise for second day in a row

Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march...
Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march toward $4 a gallon.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices are approaching $4 a gallon as they rise for a second day.

The American Automobile Association says the national average price for regular gasoline climbed to $3.92 a gallon on Saturday.

According to AAA, gas prices have soared 19 cents in the last two days, 26 cents since Wednesday and 37 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nine days ago.

Those are all the largest increases in those periods of time since Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast in 2005.

Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march toward $4 a gallon. (Source: CNN/Pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects left the scene following the alleged theft.
Target theft suspects return money, avoid charges
Amber alert
Loudon Co. teen at center of Amber Alert found, suspect in custody
Charles Allen Sr., 80, and Yolanda Newsome, 58, were taken into custody today at their S. 7th...
Metro PD: 2 grandparents charged with murder of their 20-month-old grandson
Jamar Puckett and Eric Meyers
Knoxville police respond to shooting, make 3 arrests
Russia shells Europe's largest nuclear power plant
East Tenn. expert weighs in on Russia’s attack of Europe’s largest nuclear plant

Latest News

Volodymyr and Tatyana Tsyopukh have nearly 40 family members who are in Eastern Europe as the...
East Tennessee families plea for help as loved ones flee Ukraine
Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft suspends sales in Russia
Today's fire risk is high.
Several East Tenn. counties not issuing burn permits Saturday due to elevated fire risk
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Cease-fire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges