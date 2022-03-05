Advertisement

Gas prices in Tennessee soar

By Michael Warrick
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - An overnight surge in gas prices has the price tag for regular fuel at $4 per gallon at dozens of gas stations across Nashville.

The surge in gas prices is the most significant jump since Hurricane Katrina slammed the Gulf Coast in 2005.

“It’s tearing my pockets up. It don’t make sense. It’s just crazy,” Cetha Spence said. “I have a truck. I put gas in this truck every week.”

AAA reports the prices will likely worsen before they get better as sanctions and regulations have essentially removed Russia from the global oil market. Since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, gas prices in Tennessee have gone up more than 30 cents.

“I certainly hope they don’t make it up to $5 a gallon. That would be ridiculous,” Dyllon Bass said. “Are you talking about regular? Nah. That’s a bit much.”

A new AAA survey shows the pain at the pump has reached a price range where some drivers will begin adjusting their driving habits.

“Just do the best you can and maybe not do as much traveling for right now,” Derek Martin said.

Arianna Nimocks waited to fill up Friday, hoping prices would go in the other direction.

Instead, the big red numbers that greeted her at the pump only got worse - showing $3.99 when she pulled into a Charlotte Pike gas station.

“They just kept on going up. And I was like, alright, my gas tank is on minimum, it’s time to fill it up,” Nimocks said. “I can feel it in my pocket.”

To check gas prices in your area, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects left the scene following the alleged theft.
Target theft suspects return money, avoid charges
Amber alert
Loudon Co. teen at center of Amber Alert found, suspect in custody
Charles Allen Sr., 80, and Yolanda Newsome, 58, were taken into custody today at their S. 7th...
Metro PD: 2 grandparents charged with murder of their 20-month-old grandson
Jamar Puckett and Eric Meyers
Knoxville police respond to shooting, make 3 arrests
Russia shells Europe's largest nuclear power plant
East Tenn. expert weighs in on Russia’s attack of Europe’s largest nuclear plant

Latest News

Volodymyr and Tatyana Tsyopukh have nearly 40 family members who are in Eastern Europe as the...
East Tennessee families plea for help as loved ones flee Ukraine
Today's fire risk is high.
Several East Tenn. counties not issuing burn permits Saturday due to elevated fire risk
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
A mix of sun and clouds today, windy in the mountains
The crash happened near the intersection of Asheville Highway and Andrew Johnson Highway, the...
Multiple agencies respond to Saturday morning crash in Knox County
Multiple agencies respond to Saturday morning crash in Knox County
Multiple agencies respond to Saturday morning crash in Knox County