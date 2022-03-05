Advertisement

Homeless father travels 2,000 miles to Knoxville to save his life

Thirty-seven adults graduated from KARMS’ program last month, which made for its largest graduating class.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than one year ago, Robin Guizer packed his bags and moved 2,000 miles away from a life of drugs, crime and homelessness. Guizer told WVLT News back in November he heard of Knox Area Rescue Ministries’ Berea Program and wanted to enroll.

“At one time I just decided there was nothing to live for,” said Guizer. “I went in with a positive attitude and walked out with positive outcomes.”

After spending months in the program, he graduated and landed his own job and home. He gave credit to his faith, family and KARM. Through the Berea Program, he and other men and women were offered 200 hours of work-skills, learning, 36 hours of community service and on-campus housing.

“I give all the credit to God, but I am because I’m at that age where I’m doing something for myself and it does make you proud to come into your own home and see the achievements that you’ve made. It’s small goals that I am accomplishing,” Guizer said.

