KPD arrests man wanted on assault charges from 2021 shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department arrested a man who was wanted on charges stemming from a shooting last year, according to a tweet from the department.

Gregory Harris, 32, was located by KPD and Violent Crimes Unit investigators at the Travel Lodge on Crosswood Boulevard in Knoxville Friday night, officials said. He was reportedly wanted on aggravated assault charges from a shooting that occurred on Joyce Avenue in December of 2021 and other felony warrants.

Once arrested, officers reportedly seized a loaded handgun, over 22 grams of cocaine, two grams of heroin and a digital scale from Harris.

Additional charges were added for the gun and drugs he possessed.

