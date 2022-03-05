Advertisement

KPD arrests man wanted on assault charges from 2021 shooting

Once arrested, officers reportedly seized a loaded handgun, over 22 grams of cocaine, two grams of heroin and a digital scale from Harris.
Gregory Harris, 32.
Gregory Harris, 32.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department arrested a man who was wanted on charges stemming from a shooting last year, according to a tweet from the department.

Gregory Harris, 32, was located by KPD and Violent Crimes Unit investigators at the Travel Lodge on Crosswood Boulevard in Knoxville Friday night, officials said. He was reportedly wanted on aggravated assault charges from a shooting that occurred on Joyce Avenue in December of 2021 and other felony warrants.

Once arrested, officers reportedly seized a loaded handgun, over 22 grams of cocaine, two grams of heroin and a digital scale from Harris.

Additional charges were added for the gun and drugs he possessed.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects left the scene following the alleged theft.
Target theft suspects return money, avoid charges
The crash happened near the intersection of Asheville Highway and Andrew Johnson Highway, the...
Knoxville man wrecks car following chase with THP
Amber alert
Loudon Co. teen at center of Amber Alert found, suspect in custody
Charles Allen Sr., 80, and Yolanda Newsome, 58, were taken into custody today at their S. 7th...
Metro PD: 2 grandparents charged with murder of their 20-month-old grandson
Jamar Puckett and Eric Meyers
Knoxville police respond to shooting, make 3 arrests

Latest News

Volodymyr and Tatyana Tsyopukh have nearly 40 family members who are in Eastern Europe as the...
East Tennessee families plea for help as loved ones flee Ukraine
Warm, windy Sunday
Another warm day Sunday ahead of a First Alert Weather Day Monday
The crash happened near the intersection of Asheville Highway and Andrew Johnson Highway, the...
Knoxville man wrecks car following chase with THP
Michael Robert Quinn, 38.
DA: Man sentenced to 25 years for having meth on school grounds