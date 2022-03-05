Advertisement

Kyle reads to Sevierville Primary

Read Across America celebrated in Sevier County Schools on Friday.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Mar. 5, 2022
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was Read Across America Week and Friday community readers were at Sevierville Primary School.

Sevier County Bureau Chief and Meteorologist Kyle Grainger was there reading to second graders.

The school was celebrating Dr. Seuss‘s birthday with readers from tv, sheriff’s deputies and even the vice county mayor.

Kyle read ‘Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs’ a favorite for the primary school students.

Mrs. Porter's 2nd Grade Class
Mrs. Porter's 2nd Grade Class(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
Mrs. Brooks 2nd grade class at Sevierville Primary school.
Mrs. Brooks 2nd grade class at Sevierville Primary school.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Multiple agencies respond to Saturday morning crash in Knox County
