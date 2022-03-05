Kyle reads to Sevierville Primary

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was Read Across America Week and Friday community readers were at Sevierville Primary School.

Sevier County Bureau Chief and Meteorologist Kyle Grainger was there reading to second graders.

The school was celebrating Dr. Seuss‘s birthday with readers from tv, sheriff’s deputies and even the vice county mayor.

Kyle read ‘Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs’ a favorite for the primary school students.

Mrs. Porter's 2nd Grade Class (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Mrs. Brooks 2nd grade class at Sevierville Primary school. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

