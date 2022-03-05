Memorial ride to honor fallen Loudon County Sgt. Jenkins

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A memorial ride was announced to honor a fallen sergeant from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 3, Sgt. Jenkins was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer after it failed to stop while he was out of his vehicle, removing a ladder from the interstate, according to police.

The K9 Sergeant Chris Jenkins Memorial Ride will benefit the Loudon County Sherriff’s Office’s K9 Unit.

The ride is set for April 16.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.