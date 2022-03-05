Advertisement

Memorial ride to honor fallen Loudon County Sgt. Jenkins

A memorial ride is set to honor fallen Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins in April.
A memorial ride in the memory of Sgt. Chris Jenkins is set for April.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A memorial ride was announced to honor a fallen sergeant from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 3, Sgt. Jenkins was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer after it failed to stop while he was out of his vehicle, removing a ladder from the interstate, according to police.

The K9 Sergeant Chris Jenkins Memorial Ride will benefit the Loudon County Sherriff’s Office’s K9 Unit.

The ride is set for April 16.

