A mix of sun and clouds today, windy in the mountains

Meteorologist Kyle Grainger is tracking heavy rain and storms ahead for the start of the week, our next WVLT First Alert Weather Day.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A weekend of warmth is ahead, but windy at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Skies have become sunny as we’ve gone through the morning. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

Highs on Saturday will be near 77 in Knoxville to 74 in Crossville.

Saturday gusts will be up to 325-40 mph.
Saturday gusts will be up to 325-40 mph.

A wind advisory is posted in the Smoky Mountains from 7 p.m. tonight through 10 a.m. on Sunday morning. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 45.

Tonight there is a slight chance for a sprinkle, but most of us will manage to stay dry. We’ll wake up on Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday with a few scattered clouds. There’s a very small chance for a few raindrops, but that will be few and far between. Overall Sunday should be beautiful as we’re back into the mid 70s for the afternoon.

Overall it’s a wet week ahead with Monday our next WVLT First Alert Weather Day. Rain chances pick up especially in the afternoon with batches of heavy rain and wind blowing through. Damaging straight-line winds up to around 60 mph will be possible, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Tennessee and Kentucky in a level 2 'Slight Risk'...
The Storm Prediction Center has placed Tennessee and Kentucky in a level 2 'Slight Risk' category for storms on Monday.

A major cool down comes by next Saturday.

A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is on Monday for strong winds and heavy rainfall.
A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is on Monday for strong winds and heavy rainfall.

