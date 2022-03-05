Multiple agencies respond to Saturday morning crash in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to a crash that occurred in Knox County Saturday morning, officials said.

Knox County Rescue, Rural Metro Fire and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at around 10:00 a.m., according to a Tweet by KCR.

The crash happened near the intersection of Asheville Highway and Andrew Johnson Highway, the tweet stated.

A spokesperson for KCR told WVLT News that the victims suffered minor injuries. They also warned drivers to be more aware as the weather gets warmer.

“Knox County Rescue wants to remind drivers to take extra care while driving especially as the nicer weather comes in,” Battalion Chief Mohamed Abbas said.

As of 10:30 a.m., the scene was still being cleared. The Tennessee Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.

Knox County Rescue & Rural Metro Fire on the scene of a motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Asheville Hwy & AJ Hwy. pic.twitter.com/CrWhzGso04 — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) March 5, 2022

