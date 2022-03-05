Advertisement

Part of Alcoa Hwy to close to fix dip in road near UTMC

A dip in the road was noticed across all three northbound lanes in front of the University of Tennessee Medical Center on Alcoa Highway.
TDOT is set to close lanes of Alcoa Highway over the weekend to repair the road.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Part of Alcoa Highway will be closed this weekend, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Officials with TDOT were concerned there may be voids under the roadway that need to be addressed immediately.

The Northbound merge lane will be closed until 6 p.m. Saturday and two lanes will be closed until 6 p.m. Sunday, according to officials.

