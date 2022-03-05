Rocky Top motel temporarily closes for several code violations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blue Haven Motel was temporarily closed due to it being ‘unfit for human habitation’ by the city of Rocky Top officials. The 24-room motel failed to pay its water bill, causing the city to inspect the property. During the inspection, they turned the water on and found some rooms did not have running water.

The city manager of Rocky Top, Michael Foster, said, “When we went back in to get their water turned back on, they failed their inspection.”

City officials also found some rooms didn’t have proper fire alarms, some structural damage and unsanitary living conditions.

Foster said, “Feces. Dog feces in one of the rooms on the ground. There were varmints we saw in some rooms.”

Although several things needed to be fixed, the city said a lot of things need to happen before reopening is even considered.

“Obviously getting cleaned up, making sure plumbing is up to code. Replacing the hot water heater in the rooms with no hot water,” Foster said.

City officials said not all of the rooms were rented out at the time it was closed, but they did offer resources to those living there for other temporarily living options.

Foster said, “They’ve got to take care of their side of things and not letting it come into disrepair.”

Workers at Blue Haven said they hoped to be back open by the end of next week. City officials said there’s no timetable for reopening as they still have to figure out what the state fire marshal needs from the facility before reinspection.

