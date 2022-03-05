Several East Tenn. counties not issuing burn permits Saturday due to elevated fire risk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Due to high fire danger, several East Tennessee counties will not issue burn permits Saturday. The weather will contribute to the danger, as the region will see winds and dry weather.

Several local fire departments have kept busy battling brush fires across Sevier County, according to the Emergency Management Agency. On Friday, local fire crews responded to four fires, with three of those happening simultaneously. Officials said it was believed that one of those was sparked by a discarded cigarette.

The Sevier County EMA reminded the public that burn permits are required for open burning from Oct. 15 through May 15. The Tennessee Department of Forestry advised on March 5 that due to the fire risk, burn permits will not be issued in several counties, including Sevier County, Loudon County, Blount County and more.

Find a complete list of counties on the TDF’s website.

