Thousand of Atlanta Braves fans celebrate World Series win in Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Organizers planned 151 stops on the Braves World Series Trophy Tour, and East Tennessee had multiple destinations along the way.

On Friday, the Maryville Greenbelt Amphitheatre saw more than 2,000 fans.

One of which was Dorsey Lou Woliver, who will soon turn 91 and watched every Braves game form her Mayville home. Alongside her son Woliver, she was seen sporting some custom Braves shoes that she wears every time the Braves play.

When the Braves won the World Series Woliver said she was, “running around hollering and clapping my hands.”

Many fans waited over an hour to get a picture with the Braves World Series trophy.

The Carter family brought their 3-week-old child Harrison to be a part of the picture.

“It’s going to be cool to look back and see and hopefully baseball can get back and rolling soon so we can watch a lot of games together,” the family said.

If you missed the Maryville, visit you can go to Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday at noon.

The trophy will be at the Vols game against Arkansas. While the Maryville visit was free to the public, the Knoxville one will require a ticket to the game to get a picture.

