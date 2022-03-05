THP celebrates 56 newly graduated troopers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol celebrated their newest graduating classes of Tennessee State Troopers Friday.

The new troopers were welcomed into the program officially at a graduation ceremony at the Hermitage Hills Baptist Church on Lebanon Road in Nashville Friday.

THP officials said the 46 graduates of Trooper Cadet Class 1021 included five prior law enforcement officers, 14 cadets with primary military service, six cadets with associate degrees, 19 cadets with bachelor’s degrees, and one cadet with a master’s degree.

The lateral trooper class who had returned from their district assignments for the ceremony comprises all prior Police Officer Standards Training certified law enforcement officers.

Governor Bill Lee served as a keynote speaker during the graduation ceremony. Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long swore in the new troopers as they delivered their oaths of office.

“Law enforcement is a calling, and I commend Tennessee’s newest trooper class for their commitment to protect and serve their fellow Tennesseans,” said Governor Bill Lee. “The Tennessee Highway Patrol plays an essential role in ensuring public safety, and I remain dedicated to supporting them with strong investments in high-quality training, recruitment, and the resources needed to keep our communities safe.”

The @TNHighwayPatrol is one of the most talented & highly capable law enforcement organizations in the nation, & we are proud to stand with these brave men & women.



Please join me in congratulating our graduating Tennessee Highway Patrol Cadet Class. pic.twitter.com/eIQ6ZEFpwQ — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 4, 2022

Some awards troopers received included a $5,000 scholarship from Bethel University presented to Trooper Bailey Williams, and Trooper James Roark was named the top cadet for his class and presented with the Trooper Calvin Jenks Memorial Award for Excellence for his leadership, work ethic, and academics.

“This class has presented you with some unique challenges, and throughout your career, you will continue to be challenged,” said THP Colonel Matt Perry. He reminded the graduates that adversity came with the job and challenged them to rise to the adversities they will face. He continued, telling the newest members of the Highway Patrol, “You no longer serve only yourself; you serve the citizens of the state of Tennessee and those that travel to and through our state.”

