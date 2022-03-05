Vols ready for Hogs and senior sendoff at TBA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 13th-ranked Tennessee basketball team played its regular season finale Saturday, hosting No. 14 Arkansas for Senior Day at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch Saturday’s game on ESPN and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analysis) will have the call.

Saturday marks the second matchup this season between Tennessee and Arkansas. On Feb. 19 in Fayetteville, Arkansas defeated Tennessee, 58-48. Since 2018, Rick Barnes and his staff have guided the Volunteers to an 18-5 record in regular-season rematch games (SEC Tournament games not included).

DOUBLE-BYE IN TAMPA SECURED

• Tennessee has secured a double-bye in the SEC Tournament in Tampa. The top-four seeds earn automatic placement in Friday’s quarterfinal round.

• If the tournament started Friday, the Vols would enter as the No. 3 seed.

UP NEXT

Tennessee begins play at the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida. The Vols have secured a top-four seed and double-bye, meaning that they will play their first game during Friday’s quarterfinals. Exact game times, as well as seeding and opponents, will be determined following the conclusion of Saturday’s SEC games.

