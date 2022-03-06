Advertisement

Church members gather for worship rally in support of Ukraine


By Danielle Jackson
Published: Mar. 5, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Members of area churches gathered in Legislative Plaza Saturday afternoon for a prayer and worship rally in support of Ukraine.

Church members from Brentwood Baptist Church and The Church at Harpeth Heights wore shirts, waved Ukrainian flags, and held hands, praying that peace would soon reign over both countries.

Oksana Viyuk, a worship minister at Brentwood Baptist Church, led the songs during the rally, engaging fellow members through various Christian worship songs.

Viyuk is originally from Ukraine. She says her heart grieves over what’s happening in her homeland, but she relies on a higher power.

“Just the innocent blood being shed, families being split apart, everything being destroyed. But I trust our God who holds all the nations in his hands,” said Vijuk.

Other leaders with the church lead the group in various prayers throughout the event.

“Father, we hear the cry of a mother who had to leave her husband behind because he had to fight. We hear the cry of a baby child who is wondering if he’d see his daddy ever again,” said a pastor with the church.

Specifically, the group of approximately 80 people prayed for unity, healing, and peace for both Russia and Ukraine.

“My prayer is for conflict to come to an end, for ultimate peace. I think that’s what God wants. Our prayer is for preservation of life and for truth and justice to prevail,” said Vijuk.

Earlier Saturday morning, a local group called “Ukrainians In Nashville” held a rally on the steps of the capital, pushing for an end to the war.

“We’re here for just one reason. We try to stand with Ukraine not just because of Ukraine itself or Ukraine people but also democracy as well because it’s just a total war against democracy,” said Alex Astafyev.

Back at the prayer and worship rally, people holding hands and saying prayers aloud are all hoping for a better tomorrow for both countries.

