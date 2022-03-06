First Alert Monday for strong to severe afternoon thunderstorms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins Monday as a line of strong to severe storms push through our region throughout the afternoon hours. Expect a big cool down from this cold front as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight’s temperatures will only drop to near 62 degrees. Those winds from the southwest gusting up to 20 mph overnight keep us on the warmer side. We’ll see those partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight as well.

A cold front arrives Monday bringing gusty winds, rain, and a cool down. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to the chance for a few stronger storms, pockets of heavy rain, and those gusty winds. Straight-line wind damage is the main concern with winds gusting up to 50 mph at times.

Gusty winds with Monday's First Alert (WVLT)

This line of storms will move in around 11 a.m. along the Plateau, push into the valley around 3 p.m., and then into the foothills and mountains around 5 p.m. The good news is this line of storms will move out of here before the evening commute but could be messy as the kids are coming home from school. Flooding is not a big concern as we are expected to get anywhere from 0.5″ to about 1″ of rain. Some localized flooding is possible within those stronger storms.

When storms arrive (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll go from the 70s Monday to the upper 50s by Tuesday. Spotty to scattered rain chances are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. We should be dry throughout most of the day Tuesday with those spotty showers pushing in after dinner time.

Temperatures get back into the 60s by the end of the week with another cold front arriving cooling us way down. Spotty rain to snow is possible Friday night into Saturday morning with highs dropping into the 40s by next weekend!

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

