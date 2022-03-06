Investigators work to identify man found in abandoned Greene County home

GREENE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was found dead inside an abandoned home in Greene County Sunday, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt.

Dispatchers with Greene County 911 received a call that a man was dead inside an abandoned house on Speedwell Church Road near the Hawkins County line, according to Holt.

“The male had several distinct tattoos on him,” Holt said. “On his left hand across his fingers is the word ‘DOUG’ tattooed. He also has on his lower abdomen the words ‘Momma Tried.’”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to assist with identifying the man.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800.

