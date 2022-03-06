Advertisement

Kentucky stuns No. 1 South Carolina, wins first SEC title since 1982

Dre’una Edwards hit the game-winning three with five seconds left.
Dre'una Edwards hit the game-winning shot.
Dre'una Edwards hit the game-winning shot.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Dre’una Edwards hit the game-winning three with five seconds left and No. 7 seed Kentucky stunned top-seeded and No. 1 South Carolina 64-62 to win the SEC tournament title.

The Wildcats have won the SEC tournament crown for the first time since 1982.

Edwards scored the final seven points of the game for the Wildcats and they outscored the Gamecocks 21-7 in the fourth quarter. Edwards finished with a game-high 27 points. Rhyne Howard added 18 points for the champs.

Kentucky now enters the NCAA Tournament winners of ten straight games.

