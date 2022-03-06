Advertisement

KPD: 18-year-old man shot, killed Saturday night

Officers said it was reported that “multiple suspects were seen running from the scene.”
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed in Knoxville Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Around 11:30 p.m. on March 5, KPD officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 4700 block of Joe Lewis Road in parking lot Q of Montgomery Village.

Once on the scene, an 18-year-old man in a white car was reportedly found with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

Officers said it was reported that “multiple suspects were seen running from the scene.” At this time, no suspects have been located despite responding officers’ efforts.

The shooting is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online, the P3 Tips mobile app or texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

