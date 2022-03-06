Repairs continue to close part of Alcoa Hwy to fix dip in road near UTMC

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Part of Alcoa Highway will be closed this weekend and into next week, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

A dip in the road was noticed across all three northbound lanes in front of the University of Tennessee Medical Center on Alcoa Highway.

Officials with TDOT were concerned there may be voids under the roadway that need to be addressed immediately.

The Northbound merge lane was closed until 6 p.m. Saturday and two lanes were closed until 6 p.m. Saturday, according to officials.

TDOT Spokesperson Mark Nagi said crews would continue their work on the first northbound lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

