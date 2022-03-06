Search underway for missing Scott County man
Curtis Lee Lowe was reported missing after he was seen leaving his home in the Smokey Creek Community on Feb. 6, officials said.
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man, according to a social media post.
Lowe was reportedly driving a 2013 silver Toyota Corrola with a silver spoiler. He has blue eyes, short brown hair, stands 5 feet, is 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.
Those who know the whereabouts of Lowe or have information are asked to call the SCSO at 423-663-3111 or dispatch at 423-663-2245.
