Search underway for missing Scott County man

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man, according to a social media post.

Curtis Lee Lowe was reported missing after he was seen leaving his home in the Smokey Creek Community on Feb. 6, officials said.

Lowe was reportedly driving a 2013 silver Toyota Corrola with a silver spoiler. He has blue eyes, short brown hair, stands 5 feet, is 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

Those who know the whereabouts of Lowe or have information are asked to call the SCSO at 423-663-3111 or dispatch at 423-663-2245.

