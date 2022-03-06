Vols win on Senior Day, look ahead to SEC Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers took down the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday afternoon, completing an undefeated season at home.

UT sophomore Trevor Reeves said, “I mean we just got to beat them. There’s no way around it, especially at home. We just got to keep the streak going.”

Students also expected an excited crowd. “I think the fans are going to bring so much energy,” UT sophomore Ava Holder said.

Just like most of the regular season, 15,000 fans packed into Thompson-Boling Arena.

Holder said, “As some people know, we have a bit of a home-court advantage here because we bring so much energy.”

“Best in the country. Loud as hell and we’ll keep it that way,” Reeves said.

Fans weren’t only excited for the top-15 matchup, but also 6th year senior John Fulkerson’s final game inside TBA.

After the win, many fans are looking forward to the SEC Tournament as the Vols will be the #2 seed. Most years Vol fans take the trip down I-40 West to Nashville to see the SEC Tournament, but this year it’s in Tampa.

UT alum Nikos Gouvouniotis said, “It’s just a little too far. I don’t know if I’ll be able to swing that. Had it been in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, that would have been a great story for a lot of us.”

Even though some won’t make it to Tampa, Vol fans are putting the main focus on the NCAA Tournament.

“The top 4 teams in the SEC are teams you definitely have to reckon with in the NCAA Tournament as well,” Gouvouniotis said.

Many Vol fans hope to bring the same energy at TBA to other arenas come tournament time.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.