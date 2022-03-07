Break from the rain Tuesday before our next First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll get a break from the rain tonight and most of the day Tuesday before another round of rain arrives Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered to spotty showers continue this evening. Temperatures will continue to drop behind this front to around 37 degrees by Tuesday morning. A few spotty showers are possible tonight, but overall we will be drying out.

We’ll hang onto those mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with some peaks of sunshine. High temperatures drop to 58 degrees Tuesday, which is near average for this time of year.

LOOKING AHEAD

Late Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning’s commute, we have an 80% coverage in rain and some storms. We’ll collect another three quarters to an inch of rain, and there is another WVLT First Alert for the risk of a messy Wednesday morning commute. Rain becomes spotty again Wednesday afternoon, with a high around 56 degrees.

First Alert Wednesday (WVLT)

Temperatures get back into the low 60s Thursday and then climb to around 70 degrees on Friday because another front is on the way.

We’re still seeing rain to move in again with showers Friday afternoon, and then widespread rain changing to some bands of light to moderate snow Friday night into Saturday morning. This will leave Saturday at only 38 degrees!

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

