Crews respond to fire at Sugarlands Distilling Company in Kodak

Officials asked people to avoid the area.
No injuries were reported. At this time, officials said it was unclear how the fire started.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews from multiple agencies responded to a structure fire at Sugarlands Distilling Company Monday morning.

Northview Fire Department, Sevierville Fire Department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the report after 9:00 a.m.

Once on the scene, officials learned the fire happened on the loading dock. After it was quickly contained and extinguished, investigators said fire damage was limited to the dock and one exterior wall of the warehouse. There was also smoke damage inside the warehouse, according to officials.

A fire started on the loading dock of the Sugarlands Distilling warehouse in Sevier County
A fire started on the loading dock of the Sugarlands Distilling warehouse in Sevier County(WVLT)

The Sevierville Police Department tweeted that Winfield Dunn Parkway and Kyker Ferry Road were both shut down this morning. As of 10:30 a.m., both roads had reopened.

