Did you see smoke this morning? This may be why

A haze was seen in East Tennesssee(Gatlinburg Skylift)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people in East Tennessee reported seeing and smelling smoke on Monday morning.

WVLT spoke with several area fire departments, who confirmed they were not working any active fires. However, there were several prescribed burns late last week and over the weekend in the Cherokee National Forest and Big South Fork. Rangers said the majority of those fires were out.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said the smoke was most likely from fires in the panhandle of Florida.

Wildfires in other states could also contribute to the smoke in East Tennessee. According to AirNow.gov, a plume of smoke was detected in East Tennessee from fires in Alabama.

Weather also plays a part. Low clouds can trap the smoke, and winds can move that smoke from a ways away.

