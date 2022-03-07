Advertisement

Dog dies in Knoxville home fire, officials say

The fire occurred at 2415 Hoitt Ave.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire that claimed the life of a dog, according to officials.

At around 2:06 p.m., crews responded to 2415 Hoitt Avenue to find heavy smoke coming from the rear of the house. Luckily, the occupants of the residence were already outside.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly; however, the home suffered significant damage.

Unfortunately, it was learned that a single dog was inside at the time of the fire and died. No other injuries were reported, KFD stated.

The American Red Cross was assisting the family. KFD investigators will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

