East Tennessee gym helping raise money for Ukrainians

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of Americans were working to help people in Ukraine with donations including people at an East Tennessee gym. Fitness Together brought people together Sunday to help raise thousands of dollars going to Direct Relief which offers medical help to people in Ukraine.

Fitness Together owner Andrew Henderson said, “I feel like if anybody deserves our support right now it’s the people of Ukraine.”

Henderson had a goal of hitting $5,000 that can go to help people overseas.

“People have donated anywhere from $10 to $250. It just depends on what’s in their hearts and what they can afford, but every dollar counts,” Henderson said.

Henderson has been thinking about what’s been happening overseas for a few days now, especially since he knows people from Ukraine.

“A client and good friend of mine is from Ukraine,” Henderson said. “He has family that is over there and they’re all fleeing to get out of harms way right now.”

So while people were getting their exercise in for the day, Henderson wanted them to think about the people fighting for their lives.

Henderson said, “We have the freedoms and liberties and give us the life we want to live for the most part. These people across the sea are fighting for the very existence of a country right now.”

Fitness Together is still accepting money for the fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.