EKY native’s art featured on 2022 Kentucky Derby Woodford Reserve bottle

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County native Jaime Corum is well-known within the horse racing community for her equine portraits, but this year her art is being featured on the 2022 Kentucky Derby Woodford Reserve bottle.

“You know, to combine horses with bourbon, I couldn’t imagine a funner project, so, and its just such an honor to be asked to be their artist for this year,” said Corum.

Corum’s specialty in equine portraiture follows a lifelong passion for horses and horse riding.

After purchasing her first horse, Sandy, Corum began painting horse portrait commissions to help pay for her hobby.

“I credit that toward a time when I started doing equine portraits seriously and really started to see it as my true career path,” she said.

Corum is prideful of her Eastern Kentucky roots. She added that her father’s side of the family has a long legacy within the Harlan/Bell County area.

“His grandparents actually grew up in Harlan, Kentucky, on a piece of property called Abner’s Branch, which has actually been in the family since 1850,” she added.

Jaime started gaining traction when she painted Secretariat, which brought forth other opportunities that would make her well-known in the Derby community.

“I was able to connect with famous race horses, horses like Zenyata, Authentic, Justify, American Pharaoh, Songbird, an Australian mare named Winx,” she said.

On March 1st, it was announced that Jaime was the latest artist to display their work on the Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby bottle.

“I really am just over the moon about that and huge thanks to Woodford Reserve and Churchill Downs for letting me be apart of that,” said Corum.

Finally reaching her goal of pursuing art is one dream for Jaime, but leaving her mark on the art world is another.

“People well into the future might open a book and see one of my artworks and wonder, ‘who was that? What did she do?’” she said.

