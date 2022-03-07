Advertisement

Federal mediation ordered for plaintiffs, defendants in KCS mask lawsuit

Federal Judge Ronnie Greer ordered a “stay” on the lawsuit that resulted in a universal mask mandate in KCS
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The plaintiffs in the original Knox County Schools mask mandate, a group of parents, and the defendants, the Knox County Board of Education and Governor Bill Lee, have been ordered to enter mediation in an attempt to resolve the ongoing case, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

Federal Judge Ronnie Greer ordered that both parties have 60 days from March 7 to enter the mediation conference in an attempt to solve the dispute. Once attended, a mediator will file a mediation report to Judge Greer.

While the mediation takes place, Judge Greer has ordered a stay on the lawsuit. According to the action, the mask mandate will remain in place while the parties mediate.

It came as a result after parents of three children successfully sued the KCBOE and Gov. Bill Lee last year, saying their at-risk children needed a mask mandate to safely attend school due to medical conditions that made them more susceptible to catching COVID-19, according to court documents.

Last week, the plaintiffs filed a motion to modify the injunction to maintain consistency with the CDC guidelines. Although Knox County remained in the high-risk category then, it has now been downgraded to medium risk.

The motion to amend the case was filed shortly before a new lawsuit supported by Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Representative Jason Zachary, was filed asking for the federally-imposed mask mandate in Knox County Schools to be dissolved during the legal battle.

“Within hours of making this motion, we, along with our children, the Knox County Board of Education, and the Governor, were sued in federal court for a “due process” violation,” the group of parents stated. “Even though the lawsuit appears to have no legal merit, it will prove enormously costly and divisive for everyone. Sadly, it follows much other disinformation and heated rhetoric.”

The plaintiffs in the newest case describe the mask mandate as similar to mandating the entire student body play wheelchair basketball because one athlete was in a wheelchair or that all kids learn sign language because one classmate has a hearing impairment, according to the court documents.

According to the filing, the plaintiffs want the mask mandate dissolved, saying they “will suffer serious and irreparable harm to their constitutional rights unless this Court ends the mask mandate.”

In a release, the parents from the original lawsuit said their children were not like hundreds of other Knox County children with disabilities, and the sole motivation of the case was to protect the health of medically-complex students with disabilities.

Read the order below:

