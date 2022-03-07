Advertisement

‘I feel like it’s a bad dream’ | Knoxville homicide victim’s mom speaks out

Jazzity Waters, Ricky Waters’ mom, shared that her son was set to graduate in the coming months from high school.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The mother of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed over the weekend told WVLT News on the phone “I feel like it’s a bad dream and I can’t wake up.”

Jazzity Waters, Ricky Waters’ mom, shared that her son was set to graduate in the coming months from high school.

“He was a good and loving person,” Jazzity said. “He was about to graduate from Fulton [High School].”

After graduation, Jazzity said he was heading to welding school at Tennessee Tech.

Ricky Waters’ grandmother, Rhonda Walton, also spoke with WVLT News.

Walton said Ricky was an “outgoing kid, independent, loved his family, loved to work and loved amusement parks.”

Both Jazzity and Walton said they want justice for Ricky’s “senseless tragedy.”

The shooting remains under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online, the P3 Tips mobile app or texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Village / Source: (WVLT)
KPD identifies 18-year-old man shot, killed Saturday night
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
The crash happened near the intersection of Asheville Highway and Andrew Johnson Highway, the...
Knoxville man wrecks car following chase with THP
(L to R): Gary Wayne Sutton, Byron Black, Donald Middlebrooks.
Tennessee sets 3 more inmate executions, plans 5 in 2022
Line of storms with Monday's First Alert
First Alert Monday for strong to severe afternoon thunderstorms

Latest News

The dog was found behind a dumpster, officials said.
KPD looking to identify owner of neglected, abandoned dog
WVLT Senior Pet of the Month for March 2022
Senior Pet of the Month: Taylor
Author James Patterson appears at an event to promote his novel in New York on June 5, 2018,...
Dolly Parton, James Patterson — in words and music
The cubs were just six-weeks-old.
TWRA shares photos of 6-week-old bear cubs from Cherokee National Forest
Crews respond to fire at Sugarlands Distilling Company in Kodak
Crews respond to fire at Sugarlands Distilling Company in Kodak