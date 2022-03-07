‘I feel like it’s a bad dream’ | Knoxville homicide victim’s mom speaks out

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The mother of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed over the weekend told WVLT News on the phone “I feel like it’s a bad dream and I can’t wake up.”

Jazzity Waters, Ricky Waters’ mom, shared that her son was set to graduate in the coming months from high school.

“He was a good and loving person,” Jazzity said. “He was about to graduate from Fulton [High School].”

After graduation, Jazzity said he was heading to welding school at Tennessee Tech.

Ricky Waters’ grandmother, Rhonda Walton, also spoke with WVLT News.

Walton said Ricky was an “outgoing kid, independent, loved his family, loved to work and loved amusement parks.”

Both Jazzity and Walton said they want justice for Ricky’s “senseless tragedy.”

The shooting remains under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online, the P3 Tips mobile app or texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

