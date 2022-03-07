Advertisement

Kentucky lawmaker voices concerns over Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Kentucky State Senator Stephen Meredith expressed his concerns that books in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program were not age appropriate.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fans took to social media to defend Dolly Parton after a Kentucky lawmaker was concerned about her Imagination Library program.

A meeting was held to create a partnership with Kentucky and the nonprofit. The program gives free books to children under the age of five.

During the meeting, Kentucky State Lawmaker Stephen Meredith asked to have the language of the bill changed to make sure the subjects of the books were age-appropriate.

“I’ve seen some literature that’s considered preschool that truly I think is inappropriate content for children that age,” Meredith said in the meeting.

Meredith did vote in favor of the bill but did mention that he was wary of the partnership after Imagination Library had so many changes in their leadership, according to CBS affiliate WTVF.

“For him to hint or insinuate anything sinister, inappropriate for children just upset me to no end,” said singer-songwriter and actress Stella Parton told WTVF. “I am very offended by it. For him to cast a hint of aspersion against a book program that is a nonprofit and has been doing great work since 1995, I have just been incensed by it.”

The Parton family focused a lot of their outreach programs on education because of what their family has dealt with in the past, she told WTVF.

“Here’s the thing, my father was illiterate,” she said. “It plagued him his entire life because he was not afforded the opportunity to get an education. We all feel, all 11 of us, we all feel so gifted with being able to read. For anyone to question anything as well-intentioned as what my sister has done, no, I was not going to stand for it.”

