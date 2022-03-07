Knox Co. teen’s death marks 10th homicide for the county this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This weekend’s shooting death of Ricky Waters marked the tenth homicide this year for Knox County, according to Knox County District Attorney General, Charme Allen.

Allen said the first homicide of the year was actually someone who was shot in 2021, but did not pass away until the first week of January.

“We really need the community’s help,” Allen said. “It is the community who sees things happening in their neighborhood. It is the community that is there that sees a piece of an investigation that they might not even realize is pertinent to the actual crime, but it may be vital for us in the investigative stage and for law enforcement.”

Last year at this time, Allen said Knox County had three teenager homicides. This year Knox County has had one teenager year-to-date who lost his life.

Allen said, “Any teenager or any person losing their life is too many.”

During the pandemic last year, the DA’s office saw a rise in violent crime. As a result, Allen explained the DA’s office took another attorney and added them to the Major Crimes Unit, which deals with homicides. Now that unit is up to four attorneys who work full time to deal with major crimes. There are also four attorneys who work full time dealing with gangs and career criminals and four attorneys who work full time in the drug unit.

Of the 10 homicides from this year, Allen said eight of which are from gunshot wounds, one is the result from blunt force trauma and one is the result from arson.

