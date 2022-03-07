Advertisement

KPD looking to identify owner of neglected, abandoned dog

The dog, a terrier or poodle mix, was found abandoned in a cloth dog carrier.
The dog was found behind a dumpster, officials said.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Animal Control is asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a neglected and abandoned dog.

The dog, a terrier or poodle mix, was found abandoned in a cloth dog carrier behind a dumpster near an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Jenkins Road Saturday morning, officials released. It was alive when found but officials said it showed “neglect and had numerous areas of its body that were severely infected.”

The Young-Williams Animal Center will provide extensive medical treatment and a cruelty exam to the dog.

“A reminder that resources are available for owners who cannot provide the appropriate care for their animals,” the Knoxville Police Department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD Animal Control at 865-215-8639. Officials said for those who cannot afford food, medical care or other essential items to contact the Knoxville Animal Control Unit at the same number.

