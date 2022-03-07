KPD: Man believed to be homeless found dead from gunshot wound

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound early Monday morning.

At around 1:20 a.m. on Monday, March 7, KPD officers responded to the area of East Jackson Avenue and Morgan Street to the report of a gunshot victim. Once on the scene, officials said they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound near the railroad tracks in the 200 block of Humes Street.

According to a news release, the man, who has not been identified, was believed to be homeless. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for identification and further examination, officials said. Investigators and Crime Lab personnel remained on the scene to process and search for evidence or leads throughout the morning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online, the P3 Tips mobile app, or texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

