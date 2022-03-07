KUB hires its first female lineworker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old woman was making history within Knoxville Utilities Board by becoming the company’s first female lineworker.

Amber Ray worked as a level one lineworker within KUB’s apprenticeship program.

Ray said she stumbled up the career choice after talking to a mentor, and doing linework became a new found love.

“Well my mentor told me about the TCAT Oneida Linemen Program, so I went and checked it out and thought it was pretty cool, and once I got into the school I just fell in love with it,” shared Ray.

Ray also completed another first, becoming the first female graduate from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology’s powerline technician program.

KUB officials said less than 7% of powerline technicians in the country are female.

KUB’s diversity, equity, and inclusion analyst Tanisha Baker said she’s happy to be witnessing this first within the company.

“There are no limits to (women) our capabilities, a lot of times we just need access. I think that the world is more receptive and open to being more inclusive to women in all types of roles and fields. To really have Amber as a part of our team is a moment that I’m happy I can join in on,” shared Baker.

Right now, Ray is a level one apprentice which goes all the way up to level five. KUB’s lineworker apprenticeship program typically lasts between four to six years. Ray hoped other women will follow in her footsteps.

" I feel like it’s a great career field and it’s not something you can’t do, especially for females. Women can do it too along with men and they can do it just as good,” said Ray.

