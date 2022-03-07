Advertisement

KUB hires its first female lineworker

The 18-year-old hoped other women would follow in her footsteps to become a lineworker.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old woman was making history within Knoxville Utilities Board by becoming the company’s first female lineworker.

Amber Ray worked as a level one lineworker within KUB’s apprenticeship program.

Ray said she stumbled up the career choice after talking to a mentor, and doing linework became a new found love.

“Well my mentor told me about the TCAT Oneida Linemen Program, so I went and checked it out and thought it was pretty cool, and once I got into the school I just fell in love with it,” shared Ray.

Ray also completed another first, becoming the first female graduate from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology’s powerline technician program.

KUB officials said less than 7% of powerline technicians in the country are female.

KUB’s diversity, equity, and inclusion analyst Tanisha Baker said she’s happy to be witnessing this first within the company.

“There are no limits to (women) our capabilities, a lot of times we just need access. I think that the world is more receptive and open to being more inclusive to women in all types of roles and fields. To really have Amber as a part of our team is a moment that I’m happy I can join in on,” shared Baker.

Right now, Ray is a level one apprentice which goes all the way up to level five. KUB’s lineworker apprenticeship program typically lasts between four to six years. Ray hoped other women will follow in her footsteps.

" I feel like it’s a great career field and it’s not something you can’t do, especially for females. Women can do it too along with men and they can do it just as good,” said Ray.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Village / Source: (WVLT)
KPD identifies 18-year-old man shot, killed Saturday night
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Officials asked people to avoid the area.
Crews respond to fire at Sugarlands Distilling Company in Kodak
The crash happened near the intersection of Asheville Highway and Andrew Johnson Highway, the...
Knoxville man wrecks car following chase with THP
Ricky Waters
‘I feel like it’s a bad dream’ | Knoxville homicide victim’s mom speaks out

Latest News

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to Magnolia Avenue regarding a report...
Man holds up in KPD standoff on Magnolia Ave. for over an hour
The Knox Co. Schools Board of Education called a special meeting after their work session...
Knox County Schools Board of Education calls special meeting on federal mask order
DR. FRAIZER
“He’s the bravest person I’ve ever known” | Hometown hero travels to Ukraine
Coal into Solar: how developers could bring the tech to Tennessee
Coal to Solar: big changes and new jobs coming to Tennessee
Crime scene
MPD investigating newborn baby found dead on side of the road