Leadership Tomorrow partners with Sevier County Schools to repurpose school bus for literacy resource

The mobile learning center, called the Mountain Mobile, will provide access to free books, education resources, learning opportunities and family engagement to families.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization, Leadership Tomorrow, and Sevier County Schools partnered to refurbish and repurpose an out-of-service school bus to inspire and cultivate the “love of literacy among Sevier County children.”

The mobile learning center, called the Mountain Mobile, will provide access to free books, education resources, learning opportunities and family engagement to families in Sevier County. Leadership Tomorrow, Sevier County Schools and community donors brought the repurposing process thought to light.

The book bus, which is stacked with an array of children’s favorite books and childhood learning resources, will make its first appearance at area schools during the 2022 Summer School Programs, offering literary activities to encourage healthy reading habits. Throughout the 2022-23 school year, Mountain Mobile will also visit Sevier County Schools to visit the community.

